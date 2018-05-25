Police Chief: Home invasion, shooting investigation leads to illegal narcotics

An attempted murder investigation in Trumann has led police to a "ring of narcotic sales."

Seth Mullins, of Bay, was arrested and charged with attempted murder following a home invasion. Police said Mullins shot a 15-year-old girl.

"Evidence collected through cell phone records, and from our eye-witness and 'Rock-star witness' Mia, this department believes this was a targeted invasion," Chief Chad Henson said in a Facebook post.

He said multiple people will soon be arrested in a conspiracy to distribute and purchase prescription pills without a prescription, along with steroids and marijuana.

"Evidence collected through this shooting investigation has led to multiple people being implicated in a ring of narcotic sales that simply will not be tolerated any longer," Henson said. "Multiple witnesses in our community have come forward in the past few days solely because a young girl was shot. They fear for her safety and for their community. We have listened and we will act accordingly."

Following the shooting, officers from numerous departments joined the Trumann Police Department in searching muddy fields and ditch rows in the area looking for evidence in the shooting investigation.

"I witnessed the officers give up their days off, take time away from their families, and miss birthdays - all for Mia," Henson said.

Henson said anyone who sees anything suspicious needs to contact police.

"Don’t let something as severe as another child being shot before you finally speak up. We cannot be a victim any longer to this terrible opioid epidemic," Henson said. "Lives are being destroyed; this past week is all the proof we need. Let’s come together and show the rest of the state how it’s done."

