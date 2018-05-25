City to be used as example for environmental quality

The mayor of one area community has been invited to a state environmental quality forum to act as an example.

The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality will be making a presentation at the EPA Region 6 Environmental Justice Forum about eliminating asbestos from houses.

And they've invited Blytheville Mayor James Sanders to speak about Blytheville's plan to do just that.

The city has over 200 condemned and dilapidated structures that they are now working to take care of.

"What we're doing is we're finding alternatives and other ways that we can use by working with the environmental people and coming up with solutions on how we can continue to clean up our own city," Sanders said.

And they're doing this in a cost-effective manner.

Mayor Sanders said it's important for cities to understand how ADEQ operates to minimize fines and maximize the quality of life for residents.

