City taking steps to increase quality of life, increase population

Several area cities were named in the top 10 of towns that have seen increasing and decreasing population changes in Arkansas.

And one mayor says they're already working on it.

Blytheville was in the top ten list of Arkansas cities that lost the most population.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, from 2010 to 2017, Blytheville's population declined about 10 percent.

Mayor James Sanders said anything from farming, technology advances, to crime could be the cause.

But the city has done their own studies and are already working toward making Blytheville a more desirable place to live.

"What we're trying to do is work on our quality of life issues," Sanders said. "People speak of crime and when they do talk about that we hear that. And as a result, even the citizens of Blytheville have taken notice, along with our business community, and we passed a tax to increase our police, to also provide for a justice center so we can strictly address those issues of quality of life that deals with our crime."

Sanders said another effort the city has made just recently was passing nuisance abatement laws.

Sanders noted the big picture is to make a safer and more desirable community and hopefully see population increases in the future.

