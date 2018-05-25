Arkansas nonprofit helping child with leukemia, family

People across the state are stepping up to help a Greene County family that is facing a tough prognosis for a young girl.

Two-year-old Amiya Ruiz was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in July 2017.

After receiving treatment at St. Jude Children’s Hospital, her body has begun rejecting the chemotherapy treatments.

Her family made the hard decision to bring Amiya home instead of pursuing harsher treatments that have a small chance of working.

They hope to make the rest of her life the best they can.

Because Amiya is only two years old, she is too young for Make-A-Wish to gift her a trip.

Family friend and wish granter Cliff Carter said he planned to start that process as soon as he could when Amiya was 2-and-a-half in July.

He now worries that may be too late to send the family on a vacation to the beach, though.

So, the Arkansas-based nonprofit organization, Fight Like a Kid, has stepped in to help.

In just a few days, they have been able to get most of a beach vacation planned and paid for.

“We've had people from all over that are sending money through PayPal, they're donating through our website,” Fight Like a Kid Founder Kara Moorehead said. “We are having a huge response. We have people donating photography sessions while they're at the beach, houses, and planes to fly them wherever they need to go, so the response has been huge.”

The nonprofit founder is familiar with childhood cancer.

Her daughter battled cancer at two years old as well.

“I can’t imagine being in her shoes, I was blessed and we got to keep Maddie, which is my daughter, and of course we’re praying for a miracle for Amiya as well,” Moorehead said. “But mom and the rest of the family deserve a week away to maybe just kind of grasp what’s going on and spend a week smiling with Amiya and that’s what we’re hoping to accomplish.”

Moorehead said they still want to raise some money for them to spend on the trip, though.

“Maybe even a little cushion for when they get back so that mom doesn’t have to worry about anything when they get back, so there’s still need out there,” she said.

If you want to donate to Fight Like a Kid to help Amiya, you can do so through their website by clicking here.

You can also send money through PayPal to fightlikeakid@hotmail.com.

If you are in Region 8 and would rather donate directly to Cliff Carter, his number is 870-215-5751. He can pick up any donations.

Fight Like a Kid is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that helps families dealing with childhood cancer and also works to raise awareness about childhood cancer.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.