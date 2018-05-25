"Sweetpea" lives up to her name!

"Sweetpea" has a great personality, but can seem a little shy at times. (Source: KAIT-TV)

"Sweetpea” is the name chosen by the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society for a one-year-old Brindle Terrier Mix found wandering down a gravel road outside of Trumann.

“She’s a wonderful dog, with a great personality,” Kelly Ford, NEA Humane Society office manager said. “ She can be a little shy at times. She’ll be spayed before leaving the shelter and have her rabies vaccination and all other vaccines that are good for one year.”

“I think she likes human contact,” Rich Carvell said. “Anyone is welcome to come out to the Humane Society and have a chance to interact with the animals. This dog is so gentle and so loving. I think this dog could live with any human.”

Cleaning supplies are a great need right now for NEAHS.

“Cleaning supplies, laundry detergent, bleach, paper towels, dog food and cat food, kitty litter, and for the malnourished dogs like the Fromms Dog Food,” Mrs. Carvell said. “A cleaner for the floor and the walls that they are required to use is called Odoban.”

The track record for pets appearing on Region 8 News Mid-Day appears strong. The Dapple Dachshund featured a few weeks ago named “Addison” went to his furever home earlier this week.

“He's going to have a great little buddy to play with him.” Ford said. “Our two puppies from last week, “Randy” and “Ronalda” are still waiting to be adopted. We just know that the right family is out there for them."

For more information on pet adoption, contact NEAHS located at 6111 E. Highland Drive in Jonesboro. Their phone number is (870) 932-5185.

