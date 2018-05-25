Woman arrested in aggravated assault case

A Click It or Ticket program has landed one woman in jail in connection with a separate incident in Forrest City.

Tiara Terry of Forrest City was arrested May 25 on a warrant, alleging aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a minor, terroristic threatening and criminal mischief.

According to a post on the Forrest City Police Department's Facebook page, police had been looking for Terry after getting a call about shots being fired in the 900-block of North Division Street on April 27.

The victim told police that she was picking up her three-year-old daughter when she saw Terry waving a gun and making threatening remarks, police said.

"The victim stated that she attempted to drive away when she heard a loud boom and her glass shattered," the Facebook post noted. "The victim stated that she then immediately drove to a relative's house and called the police."

The post also noted that the vehicle appeared to have a bullet hole in the driver side door and several other bullet holes as well.

Police found Terry driving on Water Street and tried to stop her. She later pulled into a nearby business, walked inside the business but was arrested without incident, police said.

