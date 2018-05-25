Man arrested in rape case in Independence County

An Independence County man admitted to authorities that he had sex with a juvenile at least 20 times, according to a probable cause affidavit in the case.

Johnathan Eugene Rossiter was arrested on suspicion of rape after an investigation by Independence County deputies.

The probable cause affidavit noted that deputies got word May 18 of a possible sexual relationship between Rossiter and the juvenile. Police allege Rossiter and the juvenile, whose name was not released by authorities, had moved from the home of one family of the juvenile to another family member.

Deputies went to the second family member's home May 24 to interview Rossiter. After getting permission to search the home to find Rossiter, police found him hiding in a closet, the affidavit noted.

"At the time of this discovery, Johnathan Rossiter was only wearing a short sleeve T-shirt and a pair of boxer brief underwear," the affidavit noted. "Prior to leaving the residence with Rossiter, a pair of blue jeans belonging to Johnathan was located in (juvenile's) room."

Rossiter was being held Friday in the Independence County jail in Batesville in connection with the case.

