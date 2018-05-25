Man arrested in animal cruelty case

A Cross County man is facing five animal cruelty type charges after authorities discovered a dog living in deplorable conditions as well as dead animals found on a property, according to Wynne police.

Eddie A. Wright was arrested on suspicion of three felony counts of aggravated cruelty to a dog, cat or equine and two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals after Wynne animal control went to a home in the 100 block of 5th Street on May 3.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a caller told authorities about a dead dog in the yard. Animal control officer Anita Smith and co-director D.J. Smith went to the house to check on the situation.

They could not get an answer at the door but saw a vehicle in the driveway.

"A. Smith and D. Smith then proceeded around to the backyard of the residence and discovered a female dog in a pen that was described as being unhealthy and skinny with ribs protruding. After looking around the yard, no food or water could be found," the affidavit noted.

A dead dog was found in a crate, with a chain around its neck that remained staked in the ground at the other end, authorities said.

"This animal could not be moved due to the level of decomposition of the corpse. Also found during the property inspection was bone and hair remains of a deceased puppy lying on top of a pile of garbage," the affidavit noted.

According to the report, Wright, who had been renting the property, was cited with several city ordinances including number of dogs, license fees and tags, vaccination, running at large and condition of pen and premises.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.