'Creek Crawl' at Village Creek State Park

Have you ever seen little creatures while playing in a creek and wondered what they were? Join the park interpreter for an afternoon of splashing where we will learn about some of the creek life! We will be taking a short hike to access a portion of the creek on the Big Ben Trail. Please wear clothes and shoes you do not mind getting wet and muddy! This is free for all and begins at 2:30 pm on May 28, 2018. Call (870) 238-9406 for more information.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.