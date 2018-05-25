A Child's Wish Comes True

An area child wished upon a star and saw his wish come true on Friday, with some help from more than seven dwarfs.

Four-year-old Dawson went into the City, Water, and Light plant to see CWL employees waiting on him with gifts, a cake, and some big news.

Around two hundred CWL employees had been holding fundraisers throughout the year to raise enough money to send him to Walt Disney World.

Molly Potgieter with the Make a Wish Foundation said if it weren’t for people like these they couldn’t help as many children as they do.

“Dawson is such a sweet little boy,” Potgieter said. “His wish is coming true today. The Make a Wish Foundation grants life-changing wishes to children with life-threatening illnesses. We honestly can’t do that without the incredible help of our sponsors. We are so blessed that City, Water, and Light is making Dawson’s one true wish come true. He is going to Walt Disney World with his family and we’re thrilled to reveal that to him today.”

Dawson was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 2.

Todd Reed with CWL said they worked on raising enough money for Dawson for some time.

“We actually started doing this last year,” Reed said. “We had a member on our advisory committee introduce the idea. A couple of us jumped on board. We’ve done this as a committee. Our entire advisory board committee has worked together to pull this off through various fundraising activities throughout the year.”

Potgieter said recent studies have shown a wish-granting has a positive impact on the child’s health.

“Make a Wish America has done a research study,” Potgieter said. “They’ve spoken with doctors and healthcare professionals and they say they truly believe that a granted wish gives a child long-term impact through increased emotional and physical health. Helping them get through their battle. They get to forget about the hospitals, forget about the doctor's appointments and be a normal family again. Be a normal child again and enjoy things in life. Magical things like going to Disney World.”

Reed said seeing the joy in a child’s face when their wish is granted is unbelievable.

“The emotions inside of seeing, being able to do this and see the child’s face whenever they grant that wish,” Reed said. “Words can’t describe it. It’s just an awesome feeling.”

After granting Dawson’s wish he, his brother and sister were all given gifts for their upcoming trip.

The Make a Wish Mid-South Chapter covers the state of Arkansas, Tennessee and part of Mississippi.

They’ve granted over 280 wishes locally.

