Mountain lion spotted in region

A mountain lion was spotted earlier this year in the Mammoth Spring area, according to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. (Source: Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Facebook page)

The sighting of a mountain lion earlier this year in the region has officials with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission asking area residents to be careful.

According to a post on the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Facebook page, the mountain lion was spotted by a game camera near Mammoth Spring in January and sent to state officials in early May.

Biologists with the AGFC verified the photo, which was taken on private land near the Fulton/Sharp county line.

The sighting was the 14th one since 2010, state officials said, noting a deer hunter killed a mountain lion in Bradley County in Nov. 2014.

According to AGFC, mountain lions typically try to avoid being around human beings and are typically by themselves.

Anyone who sees the animal can call their local AGFC office.

