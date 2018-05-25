Filing period ends for mayor's races in region

The November general election may be several months away, but voters in Newport, Pocahontas, Searcy and several other towns already have municipal races to decide this fall.

Voters headed to the polls this week to determine the party nominees for federal, state, judicial, county and some city races for the November general election.

Meanwhile, municipal candidates in several area counties also filed this month to run for office this year under a new law creating an alternative filing period.

The filing period ended May 21 for people in Newport, Diaz, Swifton, Tuckerman, Searcy and Pocahontas.

In Newport, incumbent Mayor David Stewart filed for reelection as an independent and is joined in the race by independents Latasha Robinson, Kathye Ross, Wayne Beard and Republican Scott Whitmire.

Incumbent Tuckerman Mayor David Dixon, who is running as a Republican, is seeking another term in the fall. Dixon is being challenged by independent Rick Womack.

Swifton Mayor Craig Crider is running unopposed, while Jimmy Simpson and Michael Due are running as independents for Diaz Mayor.

Four candidates are seeking the mayor's office down Highway 67 in Searcy.

Running for the office are independents Kyle Osborne, Kyle Reeves, J.R. Thomas and Mark Lane.

According to a post on the Randolph County Clerk's Facebook page, three candidates are running for Pocahontas mayor this year. Incumbent Mayor Kary Story, who is running as an independent, is being challenged by independents Jerald Manning and Keith Sutton.

The filing period for the remainder of the region is July 27-Aug. 17.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.