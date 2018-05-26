Redbirds Stung by Two Home Runs in 3-1 Loss to Colorado Springs

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – Two home runs by Colorado Springs’ Dylan Moore were the difference Friday night at AutoZone Park, as they accounted for all of the Sky Sox’ (Brewers) scoring in a 3-1 win over the Memphis Redbirds (29-20).

Moore homered in the third inning to tie the game at 1 and again in the ninth, with the two-run shot breaking the 1-1 deadlock. The ninth-inning homer came off Andrew Morales.

Daniel Poncedeleon worked 6.0 innings for the Redbirds, giving up just one run on three hits with six strikeouts. It was the seventh-straight quality start by a Redbirds’ starter. Three Redbirds relievers followed Poncedeleon, tossing 2.0 scoreless innings, before Morales was touched for two runs in the ninth. Poncedeleon stranded two Sky Sox in his final inning in the sixth, Hector Mendoza stranded another in the seventh, and Sean Gilmartin left a pair on in the eighth.

Patrick Wisdom was 1-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to 10 games. Carson Kelly, who played seven innings during an injury rehab assignment, was 3-for-3 and scored Memphis’ only run in the second when he crossed the plate after a double on a Wilfredo Tovar single.

Oscar Mercado was 0-for-4 and saw his eight-game hitting streak end, and Randy Arozarena’s 14-game hitting streak dating back to his last nine Double-A games ended after he was 0-for-2. He did steal a base after being hit by a pitch.

Aaron Brooks got the win for Colorado Springs with 3.0 perfect innings of relief.

The Redbirds’ nine-game homestand continues tomorrow night at 6:35 and runs through Tuesday against Colorado Springs (Brewers).