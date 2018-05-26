Cristian Ravar Ladislau And Carter Shell Punch Tickets to Eugene

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (5/24/18) – Senior hammer thrower Cristian Ravar Ladislau and freshman long jumper Carter Shell punched their tickets to Eugene for the NCAA Outdoor Championships to highlight the first of three days at the NCAA West Region Preliminary for student-athletes from the Arkansas State University track and field teams.

Ravar Ladislau improved his school record in the hammer throw for the second-straight year at the regional. His third and final throw registered 68.80m (225-9) to rank second among the 48 entrants. His opening throw of 66.30m (217-6) ranked second and he would remain in second through the third and final flight of competition. His second throw was improvement at 66.34m (217-8) before he broke his own school record once again. This will be his second appearance at the NCAA Outdoor Championships after he finished 16th last year.

Shell, one of three freshmen to advance to Eugene, finished 11th among the 48 athletes competing. Shell ranked 24th regionally entering the meet, but a jump of 7.64m (25-00.75) on his second attempt proved enough to advance the freshman to Eugene. Shell is the first A-State freshman to advance to the NCAA Outdoor Championships since Roelf Pienaar competed in the 2014 NCAA Championships, also in long jump.

On the track, A-State saw three sprinters advance to the quarterfinals in the men’s and women’s 100-meter dash. Jaylen Bacon easily won his heat with a time of 10.04 seconds to rank second among the 24 quarterfinalists. Elijah Ross was second in his heat and ranked ninth among the quarterfinalists with a time of 10.26 seconds. Caitland Smith sprinted to a time of 11.51 seconds in the women’s 100-meter dash to rank 17th among those advancing to the quarterfinal. Quarterfinal races are Friday evening with the top 12 finishers in the men’s and women’s competition advancing to Eugene.

Junior Michael Carr saw his season come to a close in the pole vault. Carr cleared 5.00m (16-4.75), but was unable to get over 5.15m (16-10.75) to advance. Darragh May, who will run in the 100-meter hurdles on Friday, competed in the high jump on Thursday. May placed 21st among the 48 entries clearing 1.75m (5-8.75).

Heinrich Herbst was fractions of a second shy of advancing to the quarterfinal in the 800-meter run. The top three finishers in each of the six heats advance to the quarterfinal automatically and Herbst was fourth at 1:51.04, just behind third place in his heat at 1:50.59. Herbst time ranked 25th overall, fourth among those missing the six qualifications based off time. Nick Hilson came up just shy of advancing to the quarterfinal round of the 400-meter hurdles. He raced to a time of 51.95 seconds to place 30th, just short of the top-24 that advance to the next round. Briana Hardiman raced in the 400-meter dash and finished 42nd with a time of 55.37 seconds.

Action continues at the NCAA West Region Preliminary on Friday beginning with Itamar Levi in the men’s discus throw at 2:00 p.m. (CT). A full schedule for A-State student-athletes is below.

NCAA West Preliminary Round

Hornet Stadium | Sacramento, Calif.

Thursday (May 24)

2. Jaylen Bacon – 10.04 | 100m Dash | Advances to Quarterfinal (Friday)

2. Cristian Ravar Ladislau – 66.80m/225-9 | Hammer Throw | Advances to Eugene

9. Elijah Ross – 10.26 | 100m Dash | Advances to Quarterfinal (Friday)

11. Carter Shell – 7.64m/25-00.75 | Long Jump | Advances to Eugene

17. Caitland Smith – 11.51 | 100m Dash | Advances to Quarterfinal (Friday)

17. Michael Carr – 5.00m/16-04.75 | Pole Vault

21. Darragh May – 1.75m/5-8.75 | High Jump

25. Heinrich Herbst – 1:51.04 | 800m run

30. Nick Hilson – 51.95 | 400m Hurdles

42. Briana Hardiman – 55.37 | 400m Dash

Friday (May 25)

2:00 PM – Itamar Levi | Discus Throw | Flight 3 of 3

6:30 PM – Babette Vandeput | Discus Throw | Flight 1 of 3

6:30 PM – Calea Carr | Discus Throw | Flight 2 of 3

6:30 PM – Jamil Peeples | 110m Hurdles | Heat 6 of 6 (Lane 1)

7:00 PM – Darragh May | 100m Hurdles | Heat 3 of 6 (Lane 4)

8:00 PM – Jaylen Bacon | 100m Dash | Heat Info TBA

8:00 PM – Elijah Ross | 100m Dash | Heat Info TBA

8:15 PM – Caitland Smith | 100m Dash | Heat Info TBA

9:30 PM – Elijah Ross | 200m Dash | Heat 1 of 6 (Lane 8)

9:30 PM – Jaylen Bacon | 200m Dash | Heat 3 of 6 (Lane 7)

9:55 PM – Caitland Smith | 200m Dash | Heat 4 of 6 (Lane 2)

Saturday (May 26)

2:00 PM – Calea Carr | Hammer Throw | Flight 2 of 3

6:00 PM – David Phillips | High Jump | Flight 2 of 2

6:30 PM – Itamar Levi | Shot Put | Flight 4 of 4

9:05 PM – Jamil Peeples | 110m Hurdles | IF ADVANCE

9:20 PM – Darragh May | 100m Hurdles | IF ADVANCE

9:35 PM – Elijah Ross | 200m Dash | IF ADVANCE

9:35 PM – Jaylen Bacon | 200m Dash | IF ADVANCE

9:50 PM – Caitland Smith | 200m Dash | IF ADVANCE

*All times listed in CST and are subject to change