Jaylen Bacon Posts World Lead in 100m Dash; Four Red Wolves Punch Tickets to NCAA Outdoor Championships

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (5/24/18) – Arkansas State track and field senior Jaylen Bacon tied the world’s fastest time in the 100-meter dash on a day that saw three Red Wolves sprinters and discus thrower Calea Carr punch tickets to the NCAA Outdoor Championships June 6-9 in Eugene, Ore.

Bacon sprinted to a school record time of 9.97 seconds with a wind reading of +0.9 to tie for the world lead in the 100-meter dash this season. He heads to Eugene as the fastest among the 12 qualifiers from the east and west regions. Bacon advances to the NCAA Outdoor Championships for the 100-meter dash for the second-consecutive season following a fifth place finish last year.

Senior Elijah Ross will join Bacon among the 24 athletes to run in the 100-meter dash at the NCAA Outdoor Championships. Ross qualified by way of a third place finish in his heat with a time of 10.43 seconds to rank 12th among the qualifiers from the west region. This will be his first appearance in Eugene.

Junior Caitland Smith punched her ticket to Eugene by posting the eighth-fastest time in the quarterfinal round of the women’s 100-meter dash. Smith posted a time of 11.29 seconds, tied for her season-best and the second-fastest time in program history. Smith, a transfer from the University of Texas, advances to NCAA Outdoor Championships for the third time after running for the Longhorns 4x100m relay team at the 2016 NCAA Outdoor Championships and in the 200-meter dash at the 2015 NCAA Outdoor Championships.

“We had a great day in the sprints and Jaylen running the fastest time in the world was a great moment,” said A-State head coach Jim Patchell. “We’re really happy for Elijah to see him make it to the national championships for the first time in his senior year. Caitland just keeps getting better and better.”

Senior Calea Carr was in the second flight of the discus throw and posted a throw of 53.42m (175-3) to rank second prior to the third and final flight. Carr anxiously awaited the results of the third flight and ended up 10th in the rankings to clinch a spot in the field advancing to Eugene, for her second consecutive trip to Eugene. Freshman Babette Vandeput was among the competitors as well, finishing 23rd with a throw of 50.88m (166-11).

Bacon, Ross and Smith each faced the quick turnaround for the 200-meter dash. Bacon posted the second-fastest time among the qualifiers for the quarterfinals on Saturday at 20.38 seconds. Ross did not start in the men’s 200-meter dash as he was battling food poisoning. Smith ranked 17th in the women’s 200-meter dash at 23.52 seconds to advance to the quarterfinals on Saturday as well.

Six A-State student-athletes have clinched their spot in the NCAA Outdoor Championships thus far, tying the program record for most in one season. Jaylen Bacon, Elijah Ross, Carter Shell and Cristian Ravar Ladislau from the men’s team have earned the trip to Eugene thus far along with Caitland Smith and Calea Carr from the women’s team.

“To have six going to the national championships, and we’ve got two more going tomorrow to possibly have eight, gives us a great national presence,” Patchell said. “Kids will look and see who is the fastest in the 100-meter runner in the NCAA and know who Jaylen is. That helps us with name recognition and we have kids contacting us now in recruiting. This is so important for our athletes, but also for our program with the national recognition.”

Seniors Jamil Peeples and Darragh May saw their careers come to a close on Friday at the NCAA West Region Preliminary. May finished 32nd in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 13.83 seconds while Peeples was 45th in the 110-meter hurdles in a time of 15.16 seconds.

Action concludes at the NCAA West Region Preliminary on Saturday for the Red Wolves beginning with Calea Carr in the women’s hammer throw at 2:00 p.m. (CT). A full schedule for A-State student-athletes is below.

NCAA West Preliminary Round

Hornet Stadium | Sacramento, Calif.

Thursday (May 24)

2. Jaylen Bacon – 10.04 | 100m Dash | Advances to Quarterfinal (Friday)

2. Cristian Ravar Ladislau – 66.80m/225-9 | Hammer Throw | Advances to Eugene

9. Elijah Ross – 10.26 | 100m Dash | Advances to Quarterfinal (Friday)

11. Carter Shell – 7.64m/25-00.75 | Long Jump | Advances to Eugene

17. Caitland Smith – 11.51 | 100m Dash | Advances to Quarterfinal (Friday)

17. Michael Carr – 5.00m/16-04.75 | Pole Vault

21. Darragh May – 1.75m/5-8.75 | High Jump

25. Heinrich Herbst – 1:51.04 | 800m run

30. Nick Hilson – 51.95 | 400m Hurdles

42. Briana Hardiman – 55.37 | 400m Dash

Friday (May 25)

1. Jaylen Bacon – 9.97 (world’s fastest time this year) | 100m Dash | Advances to Eugene

2. Jaylen Bacon – 20.38 | 200m Dash | Advances to Quarterfinal (Saturday)

8. Caitland Smith – 11.29 | 100m Dash | Advances to Eugene

10. Calea Carr – 53.42m/175-3 | Discus Throw | Advances to Eugene

12. Elijah Ross – 10.43 | 100m Dash | Advances to Eugene

17. Caitland Smith – 23.52 | 200m Dash | Advances to Quarterfinal (Saturday)

23. Babette Vandeput – 50.88m/166-11 | Discus Throw

24. Itamar Levi – 52.43m/172-0 | Discus Throw

32. Darragh May – 13.83 | 100m Hurdles

45. Jamil Peeples – 15.16 | 110m Hurdles

DNS Elijah Ross | 200m Dash

Saturday (May 26)

2:00 PM – Calea Carr | Hammer Throw | Flight 2 of 3

6:00 PM – David Phillips | High Jump | Flight 2 of 2

6:30 PM – Itamar Levi | Shot Put | Flight 4 of 4

9:35 PM – Jaylen Bacon | 200m Dash | Heat Info TBA

9:50 PM – Caitland Smith | 200m Dash | Heat Info TBA

*All times listed in CST and are subject to change