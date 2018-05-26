Lawmakers give Greitens a few wins in spite of investigation

By SUMMER BALLENTINE

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Lawmakers passed several items on Gov. Eric Greitens' wish list this year, even as they prepared to launch a special session to consider impeaching him.

Greitens at the start of session called for "the boldest state tax reform in America," although his agenda was quickly overshadowed when he admitted to having an extramarital affair in 2015.

Still, lawmakers passed bills to overhaul the state tax code before adjourning the regular session and quickly reconvening for a special session on possible impeachment of Greitens. Legislation on the state personnel law and foster care children also passed. Both were Greitens priorities.

Greitens' spokesman Parker Briden called it a very successful year.

But Republican legislative leaders chalked up any policy victories for Greitens to shared priorities with the GOP governor.

