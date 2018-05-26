Study: Economics play role in racial ticketing disparities

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A newspaper analysis has found that traffic tickets for economic-based crimes are burying already poor Kansas City residents under a mass of fines.

The Kansas City Star reports that it found significant racial disparities among those ticketed last year in Kansas City. Sixty percent of the tickets given to Kansas City residents went to African-Americans, although they make up just 30 percent of the population.

Speeding is overwhelmingly the top traffic offense for all races - except African-Americans, for whom it ranks third. For African-Americans, the top charges are for lacking a license plate and insurance, both economic-based offenses.

Another issue is that the city's most ticketed zip code has a high crime rate, where police have a strong presence, increasing the chance that drivers will get caught for traffic violations.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

