UPDATE: Bond set for mother arrested in infant's murder

Tyra Neal (Source: Poinsett County Sheriff's Office) Tyra Neal (Source: Poinsett County Sheriff's Office)
POINSETT COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

The Poinsett County Sheriff's Office is investigating the murder of an infant.

According to Sheriff Kevin Molder, 25-year-old Tyra Neal has been arrested in the case. Neal is the mother of the one-month-old victim. 

She is facing charges of second-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.

A $1 million cash-only bond was set on Thursday when Neal made her first court appearance.

Molder said deputies responded to a home on Ritch Road in Pitts near the Craighead and Jackson County line on Tuesday around 3 p.m.

The sheriff said his office originally arrested the father of the infant, but he was later released.

Arkansas State Police has also been called in to help the investigation.

Molder said the cause of death has yet to be determined.

Neal was ordered to appear in court again on July 31.

