Jonesboro 6th grader competes in national spelling bee

A Jonesboro girl made Region 8 proud as she competed in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Jonesboro Visual and Performing Arts Elementary student Dasha Blalock spelled "reclamation" and advanced to the next round. The contestants then took a spelling and vocabulary test to determine the finalists. Unfortunately, Dasha was not among the finalists.

Nevertheless, Region 8 is proud of Dasha and her accomplishments!

Watch the 6th grader's spelling talents in this post from JPS:

