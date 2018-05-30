Boy saves unconscious teen from bottom of swimming pool

A Jonesboro boy was deemed a hero after he rescued a teen from the bottom of a swimming pool.

“He was spewing foam instead of water,” Jacob Reams, a 15-year-old boy, said. “He was lying face down. Everyone started screaming and saying oh God, help him.”

What started out as a relaxing day in the pool at Westminster Apartment in Jonesboro on Tuesday afternoon turned frightening quick.

Leon Henderson, 17, was seen swimming around in the pool, and seconds later he went under water after his leg locked-up.

“Once it locked, I went down, and I passed out, and I don't remember anything else after that,” Henderson, the swimming victim, said.

Reams jumped into the pool, and after three failed attempts to grab him, the teen finally got a grip on Henderson’s body and lifted him from the bottom of the pool.

He held Henderson’s head above the water while screaming for help.

“He was out, he was lifeless,” Reams said. “That’s when a little boy ran to get help.”

“When I had come, the boy was holding him up, he was gone, he wasn't breathing at all,” Amber Corder, a nearby neighbor, said.

Corder began giving Henderson CPR.

“I was doing everything I could, he wasn't doing anything at all and then he would kind of gasp once and then did it one more time and gasped and paused and then he started breathing,” Corder said.

Henderson was under water for two minutes, according to witnesses.

He told Region 8 News he didn’t remember the unsung heroes who saved his life until meeting up with them Wednesday, just moments after coming home from the hospital.

“If it wasn't for them, I would've been dead,” Henderson said. “I'm glad they helped me. I'm glad I’m still here. I'm still young and still got a life to live.”

Henderson's mother Christie Sharkey said none of them knew each other prior to her son’s near-drowning.

“It’s just good people risking their own lives for a stranger,” Sharkey said. “God is good, everybody in this community worked it real good.”

The residents on the block said this frightening moment brought them together.

“He brought us together as a community,” Corder said. “We didn't even know each other, and now we're like a big family.”

Henderson was released from St. Bernards Medical Center on Wednesday and is recovering well.

