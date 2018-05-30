Man arrested after breaking into food truck, stealing power tools

Man arrested after breaking into food truck, stealing power tool - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Independence County deputies arrested a man after he reportedly broke into a food truck and stole several power tools.

According to an incident report, deputies responded to mobile food truck at the intersection of Batesville Blvd. and Lumpkin Dr. shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday, May 26.

According to the report, the food truck was closed at the time, with a window broken out on the right side and a shoe print was visible, with broken glass below.

Deputies also located blood on the frame of the window and on the inside of the building.

Behind the food trailer, a storage building had the door standing open, with a small amount of blood on the door frame.

According to the report, one of the items found lying on the ground was a Ryobi brand battery and a Ryobi power tool.

According to a witness statement, the witness lived in the Lumpkin Dr. Apartments and heard a loud crash near the trailer, then noticed a silver GMC pickup pulling out of the parking lot.

The witness added the truck drove to the apartments and told deputies the truck belonged to a 22-year-old Chandler Gillmore.

Deputies went to the apartment complex and discovered the truck, while also noticing blood on the steering wheel, with several Ryobi power tools with a Husqvarna Chainsaw lying in the bed with a Shop Vac vacuum cleaner.

A deputy spoke to Gillmore, who told them he cut his hand on a broken beer bottle at a friend's home.

Gillmore was detained, as well as another person at the apartment 21-year-old Caitlin Hix.

After more deputies arrived, Gillmore spoke with them and answered questions before being taken into custody and taken to the Independence County Jail.

Gillmore is facing charges of commercial burglary and theft of property.

