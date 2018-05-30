A-State trustees approve tuition, fee proposals

The Arkansas State University Board of Trustees met in West Memphis at ASU-Mid South to discuss several issues including tuition and fees at their campuses.

By the end of the meeting, the trustees approved all of the ASU System motions, including tuition and fee changes.

ASU System President Dr. Chuck Welch said in-state tuition at the system's four-year colleges will remain the same per Gov. Asa Hutchinson's request this year.

However, A-State Jonesboro will see a fee increase for a total of just over one percent. ASU-Mid South is the only campus that has absolutely no increase in fees or tuition.

Officials also approved a proposed tuition increase for out-of-state and international undergraduate students at the Jonesboro campus by $195 to $6,495 per semester. Also approved, an increase in tuition for distance learning out of state undergraduates, academic partnership courses, and out-of-state undergraduates at the Paragould campus.

Here is a list of all the approved proposals and other items discussed at the meeting:

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.