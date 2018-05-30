Boating Education Course - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Boating Education Course

Melvin Johns, Director - Outdoors Producer
Get your Boating Education course completed in time for the summer season at Lake Frierson State Park. The class will take place in the pavilion on June 5th from 9 am until 4 pm, and is free of charge. Registration is required and we ask everyone to bring a sack lunch. You can call (870) 573-6751 for  more information.

