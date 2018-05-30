Get your Boating Education course completed in time for the summer season at Lake Frierson State Park. The class will take place in the pavilion on June 5th from 9 am until 4 pm, and is free of charge. Registration is required and we ask everyone to bring a sack lunch. You can call (870) 573-6751 for more information.
