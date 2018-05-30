Intimidator, Inc. holds groundbreaking for new facility

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Get the latest news on national politics.
According to Sheriff Kevin Molder, 25-year-old Tyra Neal has been arrested in the case. Neal is the mother of the one-month-old victim.
The Arkansas State University Board of Trustees met in West Memphis at ASU-Mid South to discuss several issues including tuition and fees at their campuses.
A Jonesboro man is behind bars after leading several police agencies on a chase through two counties.
A sheriff's deputy says at least two dogs were killed and dumped in Craighead County.
A West Plains, MO woman died in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night.
A community is in mourning after a gunman killed 10 people and injured 10 others at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, on Friday, May 18.
Pop culture often tells of average, everyday people who strike it lucky and marry royalty – and sometimes life imitates art.
Choose your favorite for the 'Players' Choice' in the 2018 World Video Game Hall of Fame. But be quick - voting ends April 4.
As a result of the "Me Too" movement, a number of high-profile men have been accused of sexual harassment and sexual assault. Allegations have led to resignations in Congress - and may have made a difference in a key Senate race.
First lady Barbara Bush will be remembered for her commitment to literacy – for both children and adults. She also was a candid speaker, sometimes at odds with GOP, and was fiercely devoted to her family.
A list of notable people who have passed away so far in 2018.
Nearly 40 incumbents in Congress are not seeking re-election to Congress and are retiring from public office.
The U.S., France and Britain launched airstrikes against Syria in response to the Assad's regime chemical attack on its citizens.
