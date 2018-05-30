Intimidator, Inc. holds groundbreaking for new facility

The Intimidator Group announced Wednesday they will build a 200,000 square foot manufacturing facility at their new campus in Batesville at 1525 White Drive.

According to a news release, the announcement was held at a groundbreaking ceremony and the expansion will be one of three planned expansions at the site.

The company said they have experienced growth since their inception in 2013 due to market acceptance of their side-by-side UTVs, their partnership with Mahindra USA, and the success of Spartan Mowers.

The new facility will more than double their current operating space.

The plans for the new facility include receiving and warehousing for bought materials, assembly operations, and finished goods warehousing and shipping.

Fabrication and coating operations will remain at the current facility.

The release said that phases two and three will include corporate headquarters, a training facility, and a powder coating operation facility.

