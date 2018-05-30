Poker run will raise money for new equipment, firefighter schola - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Poker run will raise money for new equipment, firefighter scholarship

Posted by Shelby Smithson, Reporter/Producer
Poker run will begin in Maynard and end at the fire department. (Source: KAIT-TV)
Charles Murray (left), Dusty Murray (Source: KAIT-TV)
DELAPLAINE, AR -

A poker run in honor of a Delaplaine woman started off small but now involves over 600 people.

Assistant Chief of the Delaplaine Volunteer Fire Department Dusty Murray said it was her husband’s Aunt Lynn Murray that came up with the idea.

The purpose was to raise money to buy new equipment for the fire department.

But after she passed away, Murray knew she had to go through with the plan in honor of Lynn.

And now that it’s been getting so much support, Murray said its purpose is growing as well.

“We’re doing it to raise money to get nozzles and stuff that we need here to update our equipment,” Murray said. “Since It’s become a lot bigger than I thought it would we’re going to start a scholarship for a future firefighter.”

The poker run will start in Maynard on July 22 at 10 a.m. and end at the Delaplaine Volunteer Fire Department.

Murray said there will be food and games for the whole family to enjoy.

If you’d like to volunteer or make a donation, you can contact Murray on her Facebook page or the fire department’s page.

