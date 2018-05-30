Batesville priest fails to complete American Ninja Warrior course

A Batesville priest made his debut Wednesday night during the Season 10 premiere of NBC’s American Ninja Warrior.

Father Stephen Gadberry, who is originally from Wynne, leads St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Batesville.

Gadberry, according to the hosts of American Ninja Warrior, is the first priest to take on the course.

Gadberry took on the course in Dallas but failed to make it to the finals. He made it as far as the bouncing spider obstacle.

