Drugs, paraphernalia netted after 2 executed search warrants

(Source: Poinsett County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Poinsett County Sheriff's Office)
TRUMANN, AR

Drugs and drug paraphernalia was netted after the execution of two search warrants in Trumann.

According to a news release from the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff’s office, and the Trumann Police Department first searched a home in the 200-block of Paula Avenue in Trumann.

Methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were found inside the home.

The second search warrant was executed in the 600-block of N. Ozark where marijuana was found inside the home.

Michael C. McKay, 32, of Trumann was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (meth), possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the news release, the first house was McKay’s mother’s house, and the second was where his girlfriend was living.

The sheriff’s office said both homes were being used to sell and used drugs.

McKay was taken to the Poinsett County Detention Center.

The release said this is McKay’s second arrest within the last four months.

He was arrested on similar charges after a search warrant was served on a house on Feb. 21 in the 16000-block of N. Ozark.

