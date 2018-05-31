Elderly man died after SUV overturned - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Elderly man died after SUV overturned

(Source: AP Graphics Bank) (Source: AP Graphics Bank)
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO (KAIT) -

An elderly man died in Pemiscot County after his SUV overturned Wednesday evening.

According to a crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Michael D. Clark, 74, of Sikeston, MO, drove south on West Outer Road at around 5:10 p.m.

Clark then left the road and overturned near Pemiscot County Road 208 about three miles south of Portageville.

The crash report says Clark didn't have a seatbelt on.

This is Troop E’s 20th death in 2018.

