Elderly man died after SUV overturned

An elderly man died in Pemiscot County after his SUV overturned Wednesday evening.

According to a crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Michael D. Clark, 74, of Sikeston, MO, drove south on West Outer Road at around 5:10 p.m.

Clark then left the road and overturned near Pemiscot County Road 208 about three miles south of Portageville.

The crash report says Clark didn't have a seatbelt on.

This is Troop E’s 20th death in 2018.

