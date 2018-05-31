Woman killed in apparent hit-and-run crash

A West Plains, MO woman died in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night.

A crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol states a vehicle was driving west on U.S. Highway 60.

The vehicle then struck Corina A. Guthrie, 22, who was walking into the lane of traffic near Rogersville, MO, at around 9:50 p.m.

The vehicle didn’t stop after the crash.

The report didn’t have any details about the vehicle.

The Greene County, MO coroner pronounced her dead at the scene.

