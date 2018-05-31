Weight loss remedy makes a comeback - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Weight loss remedy makes a comeback

Posted by Bryan McCormick, Anchor/Reporter/Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(KAIT/NBC) -

Doctors are once again prescribing diet pills to obese patients. For some, it's what they need to lose weight.

Many of these advanced FDA-approved pills help fight the disease.

They're approved for patients who have a BMI considered overweight or obese.

Some pills increase dopamine levels to trick your brain into thinking it's already been rewarded.

Dr. Janine Kyrillos says others focus on the hormones in your gut and send a signal to your brain that your stomach is full.

"People are like 'I don't want to take another med forever,' but I often get them off their diabetes meds, blood pressure meds, pain meds, their sleep apnea mask," Dr. Kyrillos says.

Most of her patients lose 5-10 percent of their body weight when combined with a low-carb, high-fat diet.

For more information on new diet pills, click here.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • UPDATE: Bond set for mother arrested in infant's murder

    UPDATE: Bond set for mother arrested in infant's murder

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 6:16 PM EDT2018-05-29 22:16:50 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 3:40 PM EDT2018-05-31 19:40:32 GMT

    According to Sheriff Kevin Molder, 25-year-old Tyra Neal has been arrested in the case. Neal is the mother of the one-month-old victim. 

    According to Sheriff Kevin Molder, 25-year-old Tyra Neal has been arrested in the case. Neal is the mother of the one-month-old victim. 

  • A-State trustees approve tuition, fee proposals

    A-State trustees approve tuition, fee proposals

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 8:29 PM EDT2018-05-31 00:29:14 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 12:27 PM EDT2018-05-31 16:27:48 GMT
    (Source: Arkansas State University System)(Source: Arkansas State University System)

    The Arkansas State University Board of Trustees met in West Memphis at ASU-Mid South to discuss several issues including tuition and fees at their campuses.

    The Arkansas State University Board of Trustees met in West Memphis at ASU-Mid South to discuss several issues including tuition and fees at their campuses.

  • Man arrested after motorcycle chase topped over 120 mph

    Man arrested after motorcycle chase topped over 120 mph

    Thursday, May 31 2018 10:25 AM EDT2018-05-31 14:25:17 GMT
    Benson Scott Blackshare (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)Benson Scott Blackshare (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)
    Benson Scott Blackshare (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)Benson Scott Blackshare (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)

    A Jonesboro man is behind bars after leading several police agencies on a chase through two counties.  

    A Jonesboro man is behind bars after leading several police agencies on a chase through two counties.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly