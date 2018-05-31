Weight loss remedy makes a comeback

Doctors are once again prescribing diet pills to obese patients. For some, it's what they need to lose weight.

Many of these advanced FDA-approved pills help fight the disease.

They're approved for patients who have a BMI considered overweight or obese.

Some pills increase dopamine levels to trick your brain into thinking it's already been rewarded.

Dr. Janine Kyrillos says others focus on the hormones in your gut and send a signal to your brain that your stomach is full.

"People are like 'I don't want to take another med forever,' but I often get them off their diabetes meds, blood pressure meds, pain meds, their sleep apnea mask," Dr. Kyrillos says.

Most of her patients lose 5-10 percent of their body weight when combined with a low-carb, high-fat diet.

