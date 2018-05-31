GRAPHIC: Deputy investigates dogs dumped from bridge

A sheriff's deputy says at least two dogs were killed and dumped in Craighead County.

Deputy Mike Lawrence states in an incident report that he talked to a Bono woman over the phone about dead dogs she found in a ditch Wednesday afternoon.

She found them at a bridge on County Road 328 just north of County Road 308.

When Deputy Lawrence arrived on the scene, the woman showed him where the dogs were. The deputy reports that at least two dogs were in a plastic bag.

"It appeared that the dogs were killed, put in a bag, and then thrown from the bridge," Lawrence states in the report.

The Craighead County Road Department was notified and said they would remove the remains by Thursday.

Right now, it's unknown who put the dogs in the bag or who the dogs belong to.

The Craighead County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with any information to call them at 870-933-4551

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.