Man arrested after motorcycle chase topped over 120 mph

A Jonesboro man is behind bars after leading several police agencies on a chase through two counties.

According to a Craighead County Sheriff's Office report, 24-year-old Benson Blackshare led deputies and police officers on a chase through Greene and Craighead County before crashing near Westside Schools.

According to the report, the Greene County Sheriff's Office requested help in pursuing a white sports bike that was southbound on Highway 49 around 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

The report shows that Blackshare was running from the Greene County sheriff's deputies and Brookland police officers when the Craighead County Sheriff's Office joined the pursuit.

Deputies say Blackshare was going over 113 mph across E. Johnson Ave. and Dan Ave. at the train tracks. The pursuit continued on Dan where it turned into Highway 91 with speeds reaching over 120 mph.

Deputies say Blackshare lost control of his motorcycle just passed Westside Schools when trying to take a sharp curve.

Deputies called for an ambulance while holding Blackshare at gunpoint.

The report states that Blackshare refused medical treatment and was then arrested and booked on charges of fleeing in a vehicle, reckless driving, and no motorcycle endorsement.

No reason was given as to why Blackshare refused to pull over.

Blackshare is due in court on June 5.

