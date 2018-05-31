Experts: Fear causing teens to delay driver's exam

Recent research suggested teens are pumping the brakes when it comes to getting behind the wheel.

Experts said fear is the driving force behind many teens delaying their driver's license exams.

"It's scary getting out on the road at 16 cause you're trying to make sure you don't hit nobody and you see the news all these accidents and you're like 'oh my God I don't want to hit nobody,'" said Raven Lamb, student driver.

Mock accidents and movies are shown to deter dangerous driving habits. However, experts said the fear is they've gone too far.

"We're scaring them with videos on texting and driving and drinking and driving and all those things, if we only talk about the negative things they forget about all the positive," said Katrina Harris, driving school director.

Harris said the positives included learning responsibility and gaining some freedom.

In contrast, AAA officials said although graduated licenses do restrict young drivers to only allow one teen passenger in the car other than family members for an entire year, what really deterred teens was cost.

Fewer teens have jobs and the money to pay for a car, gas, insurance, or the sometimes mandatory driving school. Many teens found other cheaper ways to get around included biking or using ride-share apps.

One concern AAA expressed about delaying drivers licenses is that once a person turns 18, they are no longer subject to the restrictions of a graduated license. That could be a safety concern because they are still inexperienced.

