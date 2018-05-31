Arkansas education board gives new standards for schools - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Arkansas education board gives new standards for schools

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas education officials have approved a revised set of standards for accrediting schools and districts.
    
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the state Board of Education unanimously approved the new standards Wednesday, despite some members expressing concerns about the stripped-down requirements.
    
The standards list 38 courses schools much provide, which are only designated as broad subject areas like English, math and social studies. Some districts and schools will have the flexibility to decide how to operate without specific state requirements.
    
Board Chairman Jay Barth says he's worried that heightened flexibility at the district level will create inequities throughout the state and make the requirements for schools unclear.
    
The original standards dating back to the 1980s contain most minimum requirements for operating schools.
    
A legislative subcommittee will review the standards June 12.
    
