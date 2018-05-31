Ex-Pilot Flying J president seeks to fire attorney - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Ex-Pilot Flying J president seeks to fire attorney

(Source: PilotFlyingJ.com) (Source: PilotFlyingJ.com)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The former president of the nation's largest diesel fuel retailer wants to fire his trial lawyer now that he's been convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reported Tuesday that former Pilot Flying J President Mark Hazelwood is seeking to fire and replace Texas attorney Rusty Hardin, who led his defense team. Hazelwood is expected to face sentencing in August.

Hazelwood's new lawyer, Brad Henry, says Hardin performed badly throughout the trial and failed to file a motion for a new trial.

Hazelwood was convicted in a scheme to shortchange trucking companies they lured with promises of fuel discounts.

Pilot Flying J is controlled by the family of Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam. Neither have been charged with wrongdoing.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • UPDATE: Bond set for mother arrested in infant's murder

    UPDATE: Bond set for mother arrested in infant's murder

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 6:16 PM EDT2018-05-29 22:16:50 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 3:40 PM EDT2018-05-31 19:40:32 GMT

    According to Sheriff Kevin Molder, 25-year-old Tyra Neal has been arrested in the case. Neal is the mother of the one-month-old victim. 

    According to Sheriff Kevin Molder, 25-year-old Tyra Neal has been arrested in the case. Neal is the mother of the one-month-old victim. 

  • A-State trustees approve tuition, fee proposals

    A-State trustees approve tuition, fee proposals

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 8:29 PM EDT2018-05-31 00:29:14 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 12:27 PM EDT2018-05-31 16:27:48 GMT
    (Source: Arkansas State University System)(Source: Arkansas State University System)

    The Arkansas State University Board of Trustees met in West Memphis at ASU-Mid South to discuss several issues including tuition and fees at their campuses.

    The Arkansas State University Board of Trustees met in West Memphis at ASU-Mid South to discuss several issues including tuition and fees at their campuses.

  • Man arrested after motorcycle chase topped over 120 mph

    Man arrested after motorcycle chase topped over 120 mph

    Thursday, May 31 2018 10:25 AM EDT2018-05-31 14:25:17 GMT
    Benson Scott Blackshare (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)Benson Scott Blackshare (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)
    Benson Scott Blackshare (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)Benson Scott Blackshare (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)

    A Jonesboro man is behind bars after leading several police agencies on a chase through two counties.  

    A Jonesboro man is behind bars after leading several police agencies on a chase through two counties.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly