Severe storms cause power outages, destroy airport in Region 8

A severe storm damaged the Delta Regional Airport in Colt Saturday night. (Source: KATV-TV via Shannon Hobbs' Facebook page)

A severe storm created havoc Saturday night, causing downed trees and power lines as well as destroying an airport in St. Francis County.

According to the National Weather Service, the Delta Regional Airport at Colt was destroyed Saturday night by heavy thunderstorm wind damage.

Later Sunday, the National Weather Service said in a tweet that the damage in St. Francis County was due to estimated 100 mph straight-line winds.

Arkansas Department of Emergency Management spokesman Dan Noble said there was widespread damage throughout St. Francis County as well as in nearby Cross County.

At least one person has been injured due to the storms, the Associated Press reported Sunday.

There were also reports of numerous trees and power lines down as well as a house catching on fire due to a lightning strike, Noble said. Also, crews had to rescue people who were trapped in their homes.

The National Weather Service reported that a house collapsed Saturday night south of Forrest City with people possibly trapped inside.

There were also power outages reported in the Colt, Caldwell and Forrest City areas due to the storms.

St. Francis County Judge Gary Hughes also issued a verbal disaster declaration early Sunday due to the storm damage. The declaration will clear the way for state emergency officials to help local authorities with the damage, Noble said.

The Forrest City Civic Center has been opened as a shelter, the AP reported, noting officials with the National Weather Service will investigate to find out if a tornado caused the damage.

In Cross County, a three-mile stretch of Highway 42 in the Hickory Ridge area was blocked off Sunday due to the storms, Noble said.

The storms also caused damage in other areas of Region 8.

Trees were reported down in the Black Rock, Imboden and Paragould areas, while there was also wind damage to a power substation in the Fisher area, the National Weather Service reported.

The severe storms that moved through Region 8 also caused power outages Saturday evening.

According to the Craighead Electric Cooperative Facebook page, they experienced a number of scattered outages due to the developing weather.

According to the Greene County Sheriff's Department, Paragould is also experiencing power outage issues.

