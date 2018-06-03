Slideshow: Craighead Co. mug shots June 3-9 - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Slideshow: Craighead Co. mug shots June 3-9

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The following are mug shots of individuals arrested on a variety of charges during the week of June 3-9 by local authorities in Craighead County (Mobile users click here) 

This photo gallery is updated daily.

All are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges are often reduced or dropped.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Local SlideshowsMore>>

  • Slideshow: June 2 Storms

    Slideshow: June 2 Storms

    Sunday, June 3 2018 1:44 PM EDT2018-06-03 17:44:28 GMT
    Sunday, June 3 2018 5:15 PM EDT2018-06-03 21:15:55 GMT
    Delta Regional Airport in Colt (Source: KATV-TV via Shannon Hobbs' Facebook page)Delta Regional Airport in Colt (Source: KATV-TV via Shannon Hobbs' Facebook page)

    Storm damage was reported throughout the region Saturday and into early Sunday. 

    Storm damage was reported throughout the region Saturday and into early Sunday. 

  • Slideshow: Craighead Co. mug shots June 3-9

    Slideshow: Craighead Co. mug shots June 3-9

    Sunday, June 3 2018 12:45 PM EDT2018-06-03 16:45:03 GMT
    Sunday, June 3 2018 4:06 PM EDT2018-06-03 20:06:49 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.

    A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.

  • Slideshow: Craighead Co. mug shots May 27-June 2

    Slideshow: Craighead Co. mug shots May 27-June 2

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:39 AM EDT2018-05-27 15:39:29 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:57:52 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.

    A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.

    •   
Powered by Frankly