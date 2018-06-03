Slideshow: June 2 Storms - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Slideshow: June 2 Storms

Delta Regional Airport in Colt (Source: KATV-TV via Shannon Hobbs' Facebook page) Delta Regional Airport in Colt (Source: KATV-TV via Shannon Hobbs' Facebook page)
ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A series of severe storms on Saturday night hammered the region, knocking out power lines and trees from Greene and Lawrence counties in the north to Cross and St. Francis counties in the south. 

The Delta Regional Airport at Colt was destroyed, authorities told the National Weather Service Sunday as emergency crews went to St. Francis County to help. At least one person was injured in the storms, according to the AP. 

St. Francis County Judge Gary Hughes has issued a verbal disaster declaration due to the severe weather. 

Here are some photos of the storm damage in the region. (Mobile users click here) 

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Local SlideshowsMore>>

  • Slideshow: June 2 Storms

    Slideshow: June 2 Storms

    Sunday, June 3 2018 1:44 PM EDT2018-06-03 17:44:28 GMT
    Sunday, June 3 2018 5:15 PM EDT2018-06-03 21:15:55 GMT
    Delta Regional Airport in Colt (Source: KATV-TV via Shannon Hobbs' Facebook page)Delta Regional Airport in Colt (Source: KATV-TV via Shannon Hobbs' Facebook page)

    Storm damage was reported throughout the region Saturday and into early Sunday. 

    Storm damage was reported throughout the region Saturday and into early Sunday. 

  • Slideshow: Craighead Co. mug shots June 3-9

    Slideshow: Craighead Co. mug shots June 3-9

    Sunday, June 3 2018 12:45 PM EDT2018-06-03 16:45:03 GMT
    Sunday, June 3 2018 4:06 PM EDT2018-06-03 20:06:49 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.

    A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.

  • Slideshow: Craighead Co. mug shots May 27-June 2

    Slideshow: Craighead Co. mug shots May 27-June 2

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:39 AM EDT2018-05-27 15:39:29 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:57:52 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.

    A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.

    •   
Powered by Frankly