Slideshow: June 2 Storms

A series of severe storms on Saturday night hammered the region, knocking out power lines and trees from Greene and Lawrence counties in the north to Cross and St. Francis counties in the south.

The Delta Regional Airport at Colt was destroyed, authorities told the National Weather Service Sunday as emergency crews went to St. Francis County to help. At least one person was injured in the storms, according to the AP.

St. Francis County Judge Gary Hughes has issued a verbal disaster declaration due to the severe weather.

Here are some photos of the storm damage in the region. (Mobile users click here)

