NWS Preliminary Damage Report: 100 mph straight-line winds hit St. Francis County

According to a preliminary survey from the National Weather Service, the damage from Saturday night's storm in St. Francis County was caused by straight-line winds with estimated wind speeds in excess of 100 mph.

The storms also destroyed the Delta Regional Airport in Colt, plus damaged businesses in the Forrest City area.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.