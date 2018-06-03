NWS Preliminary Damage Report: 100 mph straight-line winds hit S - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

NWS Preliminary Damage Report: 100 mph straight-line winds hit St. Francis County

ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

According to a preliminary survey from the National Weather Service, the damage from Saturday night's storm in St. Francis County was caused by straight-line winds with estimated wind speeds in excess of 100 mph. 

The storms also destroyed the Delta Regional Airport in Colt, plus damaged businesses in the Forrest City area.  

