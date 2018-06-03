More tows for disabled abandoned cars on Arkansas roads

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas state troopers are cracking down on abandoned disabled cars littering highways.

Authorities say vehicles left on the white fog line or within three feet of the line at the edge of highways now will be towed immediately because they're a safety danger for others. Normally, motorists get 24 hours before they have to move their disabled vehicles. But the law also makes it illegal for broken-down cars and trucks to be that close to the driving lane.

For those legally left on the side of the road, Trooper Gabriel Monroe says troopers will put a green sticker on abandoned vehicles and mark the time so other troopers can determine once 24 hours has passed. A typical tow to an impound lot costs motorists between $90 and $150.

