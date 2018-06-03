Teen saved in near drowning at Jonesboro pool

A Craighead County teenager worked to rescue another teenager this weekend after seeing the teen in nearly 11 feet of water at a local pool.

According to Jonesboro city officials, Brycen Thomas of Bay is a lifeguard at Jonesboro Pool Center and was watching a group of swimmers when the incident happened around 4:45 p.m. Saturday.

The swimmers were competing to see which teenager could hold their breath the longest when Thomas noticed the teen, officials said.

"Thomas single-handedly rescued the young teen, according to Jonesboro Fire Department Captain Jeremy Holler, whose rescue team reported to the scene," officials said in a news release.

Thomas was able to get to the teenager and two other lifeguards - Shelby Corn and Alexis Kapales - helped to pull the teen out of the water.

They checked out the teenager and were able to find a pulse. From there, the teen began to cough and the lifeguards put the teen on his side.

The teenager, whose name was not released, was taken to a Jonesboro hospital and later transferred to LeBonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis.

The pool's director, Jeremy Stroud, said he was told by officials that the teenager was improving but was still in the hospital.

Holler said Thomas definitely helped in a possibly dangerous situation.

"He absolutely saved a life," Holler said. "I believe the staff at the poolside, and especially the one young man, deserve public recognition."

