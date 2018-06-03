Church holds ground breaking for building expansion

A 30,000 square foot expansion is coming soon for one Region 8 church.

Central Baptist held its ground-breaking ceremony Sunday to start up the expansion process.

Senior Executive Pastor Dr. Bill Panneck said the building will house administrative offices, life group and student spaces, and a banquet room with a small kitchen to be rented for all kinds of events.

“We give God the glory for us being able to do this,” Panneck said. “Without his blessing and without his providing resources through our people, we could not do that.”

Panneck said as a church of about 8,500 people, they're constantly launching new campuses and outgrowing their space.

He said they've been blessed with resources and the ability to begin this project debt-free.

And the goal is to be in the new building by August of next year.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.