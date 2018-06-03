Church holds ground breaking for building expansion - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Church holds ground breaking for building expansion

Posted by Shelby Smithson, Reporter/Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
Church holds ground-breaking ceremony. (Source: KAIT-TV) Church holds ground-breaking ceremony. (Source: KAIT-TV)
Dr. Bill Panneck (Source: KAIT-TV) Dr. Bill Panneck (Source: KAIT-TV)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A 30,000 square foot expansion is coming soon for one Region 8 church.

Central Baptist held its ground-breaking ceremony Sunday to start up the expansion process.

Senior Executive Pastor Dr. Bill Panneck said the building will house administrative offices, life group and student spaces, and a banquet room with a small kitchen to be rented for all kinds of events.

“We give God the glory for us being able to do this,” Panneck said. “Without his blessing and without his providing resources through our people, we could not do that.”

Panneck said as a church of about 8,500 people, they're constantly launching new campuses and outgrowing their space.

He said they've been blessed with resources and the ability to begin this project debt-free.

And the goal is to be in the new building by August of next year.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • 1 dead, 1 arrested in shooting in Hayti Heights, MO after family dispute

    1 dead, 1 arrested in shooting in Hayti Heights, MO after family dispute

    Monday, June 4 2018 1:35 PM EDT2018-06-04 17:35:06 GMT
    1 is in custody after a homicide in Dunklin County, Mo. (Source: Pemiscot County Sheriff's Office)1 is in custody after a homicide in Dunklin County, Mo. (Source: Pemiscot County Sheriff's Office)

    Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell said one person is dead and one person is in custody after a shooting in Hayti Heights.

    Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell said one person is dead and one person is in custody after a shooting in Hayti Heights.

  • Chicken Salad Chick coming to Jonesboro

    Chicken Salad Chick coming to Jonesboro

    Monday, June 4 2018 12:20 PM EDT2018-06-04 16:20:46 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-06-04 16:37:07 GMT
    (Source: Chicken Salad Chick)(Source: Chicken Salad Chick)
    (Source: Chicken Salad Chick)(Source: Chicken Salad Chick)

    Jonesboro will soon be home to Arkansas' first and only restaurant devoted to all things chicken salad.

    Jonesboro will soon be home to Arkansas' first and only restaurant devoted to all things chicken salad.

  • Police: Boy tried to stop man from attacking his mom

    Police: Boy tried to stop man from attacking his mom

    Monday, June 4 2018 12:09 PM EDT2018-06-04 16:09:49 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 12:24 PM EDT2018-06-04 16:24:05 GMT
    Christopher Boyles (Source: Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)Christopher Boyles (Source: Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)
    Christopher Boyles (Source: Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)Christopher Boyles (Source: Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)

    When he saw a 35-year-old man attack his mom, police say an 11-year-old boy grabbed a belt and began beating the suspect to save her.

    When he saw a 35-year-old man attack his mom, police say an 11-year-old boy grabbed a belt and began beating the suspect to save her.

    •   
Powered by Frankly