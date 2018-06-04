Redbirds Bitten by Long Ball in Series Finale Loss

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana – The Memphis Redbirds (35-23) led the New Orleans Baby Cakes (Marlins) 3-1 after the top of the fifth inning, but the Baby Cakes hit three solo home runs within five batters in the fifth and sixth frames en route to a 4-3 win Sunday afternoon in New Orleans, La.

Tyler O’Neill was 3-for-4 with a double, and Rangel Ravelo was 2-for-4 with a two-run double.

After trailing 1-0 after the third, Memphis tied the game in the top of the fourth when O’Neill doubled, moved to third on a groundout, and scored on a Wilfredo Tovar sacrifice fly.

Memphis took a 3-1 lead in the top of the fifth, with Ravelo providing the offense on the two-run double. But from there, the Baby Cakes cranked three home runs off starter Kevin Herget and held the lead until the end to take the five-game series, three games to two.

The Redbirds left two runners on base in the seventh and one in the ninth and were 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Andrew Morales and Preston Guilmet threw the final 2.2 innings in scoreless fashion. Guilmet lowered his ERA to 0.93. Randy Arozarena stole his ninth base of the season in the contest.

Memphis now returns home for seven contests against Tacoma and Reno starting Tuesday and running through next Monday.