Man thrown from ATV seriously injured - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Man thrown from ATV seriously injured

(Source: AP Graphics Bank) (Source: AP Graphics Bank)
HOWELL COUNTY, MO (KAIT) -

A Missouri man was airlifted after an ATV crash Sunday afternoon.

Matthew Yardley, 23, of West Plains was driving a 2017 Can-Am Outlander around 12:30 p.m. on Howell County Road 6760 about four miles west of West Plains.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the ATV went off the right side of the road and into a wooded area.

Yardley was thrown from the vehicle.

He was flown to a hospital in Springfield, MO with serious injuries.

MSHP stated he was not wearing a helmet.

