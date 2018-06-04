A-State baseball player chasing his field of dreams

An Arkansas State University Baseball player hopes to follow in his father's footsteps and become a big league pitcher.

According to KATV, Bo Ritter is a pitcher for A-State and his father Reggie played for the Cleveland Indians in the 80s.

Bo says his father has coached him for 21 years and they often talk about the mental side of the sport where players should be confident.

He will also need to not worry about what ended his dad's career. Reggie was drilled in the chin by a line drive.

He missed months after reconstructive surgery. To this day, he has a steel plate in his jaw.

"I was pitching well, and hopefully on my way to a 10 to 15-year career. Then all of a sudden boom, it can change in an instant." Reggie said.

"I think it affected me a lot more than what I admitted to," Ritter said. "Toughest thing I have ever had to do at that time was hang up those spikes and walk away."

Physically, the elder Ritter lost 30 pounds but mentally he lost an edge.

It's only natural if Bo would also be haunted by the same fear, but this Red Wolves reliever says he won't let a chance of doom define him.

