Deadly skin cancer curable with regular screening

Melanoma is one of the deadliest forms of cancer.

It can be cured quickly, however, with early detection and a simple procedure.

Bob Trisolini is an avid swimmer and wears sunscreen regularly, but is always concerned about the risk of skin cancer. Between visits, he checks his own skin.

Trisolini caught his melanoma just two weeks ago before it got a chance to spread.

Dr. Robin Hamlin says the whole procedure is outpatient with only local anesthesia.

"His is caught at about the earliest stage you can even catch it, which is what you want to do, that way it's pretty minimal, minimal scarring and everything heals well," Dr. Hamlin said.

Trisolini hopes his story encourages everyone to visit the dermatologist regularly.

Click here for the warning signs of skin cancer.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.