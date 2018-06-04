Road closed in Paragould for repairs - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Road closed in Paragould for repairs

(Source: Paragould Police Dept. via Facebook) (Source: Paragould Police Dept. via Facebook)
PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) -

Paragould police say a road is closed for repairs.

Police posted on their Facebook page that Fairview Road, between N. Rockingchair Rd. and Cherokee Ln., is closed Monday.

Repairs are being done on the roadway and are expected to last a few days, according to the post.

They urge drivers to plan ahead for this temporary closure and use detours.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

