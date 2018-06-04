Suspect arrested in Christmas Eve assault

Paragould police arrested a man Saturday accused of threatening a woman with a gun in a store parking lot last Christmas Eve.

Investigators say 35-year-old Brandon A. Hightower confronted the victim in the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market, 2600 Linwood Dr., on Dec. 24, 2017, according to a probable cause affidavit.

During the confrontation, Hightower reportedly climbed into the victim’s vehicle and pulled out a gun and pointed it at her.

The victim’s 12-year-old child was in the passenger seat, according to the affidavit. The child began to yell and beat on Hightower, trying to assist the victim.

A bystander saw the struggle and went to assist the woman and her child, the documents stated. Hightower then ripped a cellphone from the victim’s pocket and ran away.

On Saturday, June 2, police arrested Hightower on suspicion of aggravated robbery, theft of property, second-degree child endangerment, and violation of a protection order.

He was scheduled to appear in district court on Monday, June 4.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.