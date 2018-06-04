Suspect arrested in Christmas Eve assault - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Suspect arrested in Christmas Eve assault

Brandon A Hightower (Source: Greene Co. Sheriff's Office) Brandon A Hightower (Source: Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)
PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) -

Paragould police arrested a man Saturday accused of threatening a woman with a gun in a store parking lot last Christmas Eve.

Investigators say 35-year-old Brandon A. Hightower confronted the victim in the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market, 2600 Linwood Dr., on Dec. 24, 2017, according to a probable cause affidavit.

During the confrontation, Hightower reportedly climbed into the victim’s vehicle and pulled out a gun and pointed it at her.

The victim’s 12-year-old child was in the passenger seat, according to the affidavit. The child began to yell and beat on Hightower, trying to assist the victim.

A bystander saw the struggle and went to assist the woman and her child, the documents stated. Hightower then ripped a cellphone from the victim’s pocket and ran away.

On Saturday, June 2, police arrested Hightower on suspicion of aggravated robbery, theft of property, second-degree child endangerment, and violation of a protection order.

He was scheduled to appear in district court on Monday, June 4.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • 1 dead, 1 arrested in shooting in Hayti Heights, MO after family dispute

    1 dead, 1 arrested in shooting in Hayti Heights, MO after family dispute

    Monday, June 4 2018 1:35 PM EDT2018-06-04 17:35:06 GMT
    1 is in custody after a homicide in Dunklin County, Mo. (Source: Pemiscot County Sheriff's Office)1 is in custody after a homicide in Dunklin County, Mo. (Source: Pemiscot County Sheriff's Office)

    Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell said one person is dead and one person is in custody after a shooting in Hayti Heights.

    Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell said one person is dead and one person is in custody after a shooting in Hayti Heights.

  • Chicken Salad Chick coming to Jonesboro

    Chicken Salad Chick coming to Jonesboro

    Monday, June 4 2018 12:20 PM EDT2018-06-04 16:20:46 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-06-04 16:37:07 GMT
    (Source: Chicken Salad Chick)(Source: Chicken Salad Chick)
    (Source: Chicken Salad Chick)(Source: Chicken Salad Chick)

    Jonesboro will soon be home to Arkansas' first and only restaurant devoted to all things chicken salad.

    Jonesboro will soon be home to Arkansas' first and only restaurant devoted to all things chicken salad.

  • Police: Boy tried to stop man from attacking his mom

    Police: Boy tried to stop man from attacking his mom

    Monday, June 4 2018 12:09 PM EDT2018-06-04 16:09:49 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 12:24 PM EDT2018-06-04 16:24:05 GMT
    Christopher Boyles (Source: Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)Christopher Boyles (Source: Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)
    Christopher Boyles (Source: Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)Christopher Boyles (Source: Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)

    When he saw a 35-year-old man attack his mom, police say an 11-year-old boy grabbed a belt and began beating the suspect to save her.

    When he saw a 35-year-old man attack his mom, police say an 11-year-old boy grabbed a belt and began beating the suspect to save her.

    •   
Powered by Frankly