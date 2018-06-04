Police: Boy tried to stop man from attacking his mom

When he saw a 35-year-old man attack his mom, police say an 11-year-old boy grabbed a belt and began beating the suspect to save her.

Paragould police were called to Sundale Circle on Saturday regarding a disturbance.

According to a probable cause affidavit, 35-year-old Christopher Boyles had choked the female victim, leaving marks on her neck. The woman told officers “she felt like she was going to lose consciousness from being choked.”

The woman’s 11-year-old son tried to stop the alleged assault, according to the court documents.

“He grabbed a belt to hit Mr. Boyles to get him off his mom,” the affidavit stated. “It was at this time that Mr. Boyles turned around and shoved the 11-year-old child to the ground.”

During a Mirandized interview, Boyles reportedly admitted to grabbing the victim from behind, “but stated that he didn’t remember everything.”

Police arrested Boyles on suspicion of aggravated assault. He was left at the Greene County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond to await his first appearance in district court.

