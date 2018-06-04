Chicken Salad Chick coming to Jonesboro

Jonesboro will soon be home to Arkansas' first and only restaurant devoted to all things chicken salad.

Construction is expected to begin next month on Chicken Salad Chick, according to a news release from Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development.

The 2,800-square-foot restaurant will be located at 2923 Parkwood Road next to Tacos 4 Life.

This will be the first Chicken Salad Chick to open in Arkansas.

Based in Auburn, Ala., the restaurant serves at least 15 styles of chicken salad.

The company announced plans earlier this year of its desire to expand into the Jonesboro market and submitted their site plans to the Jonesboro Metropolitan Area Planning Commission for consideration.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.